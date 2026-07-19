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53:25
فلله الاخرة والاولى ٢٥
فَلِلَّهِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةُ وَٱلْأُولَىٰ ٢٥

٢٥

In fact, to Allah ˹alone˺ belongs this world and the next.
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