Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
53:26
۞ وكم من ملك في السماوات لا تغني شفاعتهم شييا الا من بعد ان ياذن الله لمن يشاء ويرضى ٢٦
۞ وَكَم مِّن مَّلَكٍۢ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ لَا تُغْنِى شَفَـٰعَتُهُمْ شَيْـًٔا إِلَّا مِنۢ بَعْدِ أَن يَأْذَنَ ٱللَّهُ لِمَن يَشَآءُ وَيَرْضَىٰٓ ٢٦

٢٦

˹Imagine˺ how many ˹noble˺ angels are in the heavens! ˹Even˺ their intercession would be of no benefit whatsoever, until Allah gives permission to whoever He wills and ˹only for the people He˺ approves.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections