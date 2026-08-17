Al-Qasas 28:28 قال ذالك بيني وبينك ايما الاجلين قضيت فلا عدوان علي والله على ما نقول وكيل ٢٨
Page 388 · Juz 20
قَالَ
ذَٰلِكَ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكَۖ
أَيَّمَا
ٱلۡأَجَلَيۡنِ
قَضَيۡتُ
فَلَا
عُدۡوَٰنَ
عَلَيَّۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٢٨
Moses responded, “˹Then˺ it is ˹settled˺ between you and I. Whichever term I fulfill, there will be no ˹further˺ obligation on me. And Allah is a Witness to what we say.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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