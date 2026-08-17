Al-Qasas 28:25 فجاءته احداهما تمشي على استحياء قالت ان ابي يدعوك ليجزيك اجر ما سقيت لنا فلما جاءه وقص عليه القصص قال لا تخف نجوت من القوم الظالمين ٢٥
Page 388 · Juz 20
فَجَآءَتۡهُ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
تَمۡشِي
عَلَى
ٱسۡتِحۡيَآءٖ
قَالَتۡ
إِنَّ
أَبِي
يَدۡعُوكَ
لِيَجۡزِيَكَ
أَجۡرَ
مَا
سَقَيۡتَ
لَنَاۚ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُۥ
وَقَصَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡقَصَصَ
قَالَ
لَا
تَخَفۡۖ
نَجَوۡتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢٥
Then one of the two women came to him, walking bashfully. She said, “My father is inviting you so he may reward you for watering ˹our animals˺ for us.” When Moses came to him and told him his whole story, the old man said, “Have no fear! You are ˹now˺ safe from the wrongdoing people.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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