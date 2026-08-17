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Al-Qasas 28:26 قالت احداهما يا ابت استاجره ان خير من استاجرت القوي الامين ٢٦

Page 388 · Juz 20

قَالَتۡ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
يَٰٓأَبَتِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجِرۡهُۖ
إِنَّ
خَيۡرَ
مَنِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجَرۡتَ
ٱلۡقَوِيُّ
ٱلۡأَمِينُ
٢٦
One of the two daughters suggested, “O my dear father! Hire him. A strong, trustworthy person is definitely the best to hire.”
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