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Al-Qasas 28:21 فخرج منها خايفا يترقب قال رب نجني من القوم الظالمين ٢١

Page 387 · Juz 20

فَخَرَجَ
مِنۡهَا
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُۖ
قَالَ
رَبِّ
نَجِّنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢١
So Moses left the city in a state of fear and caution, praying, “My Lord! Deliver me from the wrongdoing people.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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