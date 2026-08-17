Al-Qasas 28:17 قال رب بما انعمت علي فلن اكون ظهيرا للمجرمين ١٧
Page 387 · Juz 20
قَالَ
رَبِّ
بِمَآ
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيَّ
فَلَنۡ
أَكُونَ
ظَهِيرٗا
لِّلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٧
Moses pledged, “My Lord! For all Your favours upon me, I will never side with the wicked.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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