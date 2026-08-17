Al-Qasas 28:19 فلما ان اراد ان يبطش بالذي هو عدو لهما قال يا موسى اتريد ان تقتلني كما قتلت نفسا بالامس ان تريد الا ان تكون جبارا في الارض وما تريد ان تكون من المصلحين ١٩
Page 387 · Juz 20
فَلَمَّآ
أَنۡ
أَرَادَ
أَن
يَبۡطِشَ
بِٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
عَدُوّٞ
لَّهُمَا
قَالَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَتُرِيدُ
أَن
تَقۡتُلَنِي
كَمَا
قَتَلۡتَ
نَفۡسَۢا
بِٱلۡأَمۡسِۖ
إِن
تُرِيدُ
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَكُونَ
جَبَّارٗا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
تُرِيدُ
أَن
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُصۡلِحِينَ
١٩
Then when Moses was about to lay his hands on their foe,1 the enemy said, “O Moses! Do you intend to kill me as you killed a man yesterday? You only want to be a tyrant in the land. You do not intend to make peace!”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) meaning, of the consequences of his action,
يَتَرَقَّبُ
(looking about) means, turning around and watching out, waiting for the consequences of his action…
How the Secret of this Killing became known
Allah tells us that when Musa killed that Coptic,
فِى الْمَدِينَةِ خَآئِفاً
(he became afraid in the city) me…