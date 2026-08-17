Al-Qasas 28:15 ودخل المدينة على حين غفلة من اهلها فوجد فيها رجلين يقتتلان هاذا من شيعته وهاذا من عدوه فاستغاثه الذي من شيعته على الذي من عدوه فوكزه موسى فقضى عليه قال هاذا من عمل الشيطان انه عدو مضل مبين ١٥
Page 387 · Juz 20
وَدَخَلَ
ٱلۡمَدِينَةَ
عَلَىٰ
حِينِ
غَفۡلَةٖ
مِّنۡ
أَهۡلِهَا
فَوَجَدَ
فِيهَا
رَجُلَيۡنِ
يَقۡتَتِلَانِ
هَٰذَا
مِن
شِيعَتِهِۦ
وَهَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عَدُوِّهِۦۖ
فَٱسۡتَغَٰثَهُ
ٱلَّذِي
مِن
شِيعَتِهِۦ
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِي
مِنۡ
عَدُوِّهِۦ
فَوَكَزَهُۥ
مُوسَىٰ
فَقَضَىٰ
عَلَيۡهِۖ
قَالَ
هَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عَمَلِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّضِلّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٥
˹One day˺ he entered the city unnoticed by its people.1 There he found two men fighting: one of his own people, and the other of his enemies. The man from his people called to him for help against his foe. So Moses punched him, causing his death. Moses cried, “This is from Satan’s handiwork. He is certainly a sworn, misleading enemy.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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