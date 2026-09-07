۞ وَإِذَا
وَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
أَخۡرَجۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
دَآبَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
تُكَلِّمُهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٨٢
当预言对他们实现的时候，我将使一种动物从地中出生，伤害他们，因为众人不信我的迹象。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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The Emergence of the Beast of the Earth
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