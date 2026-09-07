登入
登入
选择语言

An-Naml 27:70 ولا تحزن عليهم ولا تكن في ضيق مما يمكرون ٧٠

383 · 20

وَلَا
تَحۡزَنۡ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُن
فِي
ضَيۡقٖ
مِّمَّا
يَمۡكُرُونَ
٧٠
你不要为他们的（悖逆）而忧愁，不要为他们的计谋而烦闷。
继续阅读

阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation

Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:

لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ

(Indeed we wer

Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation

Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th

更多经注
Notes placeholders