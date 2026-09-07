إِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
يَقۡضِي
بَيۡنَهُم
بِحُكۡمِهِۦۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٧٨
你的主，必为他依照他的决定而裁判。他确是万能的，确是全知的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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