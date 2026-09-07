قُلۡ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَكُونَ
رَدِفَ
لَكُم
بَعۡضُ
ٱلَّذِي
تَسۡتَعۡجِلُونَ
٧٢
你说：你们要求早日实现的，或许有一部分是临近你们的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…