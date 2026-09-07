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An-Naml 27:71 ويقولون متى هاذا الوعد ان كنتم صادقين ٧١

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وَيَقُولُونَ
مَتَىٰ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡوَعۡدُ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٧١
他们说：这个警告什么时候实现呢？如果你们是诚实的。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

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