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Sad 38:64 ان ذالك لحق تخاصم اهل النار ٦٤

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إِنَّ
ذَٰلِكَ
لَحَقّٞ
تَخَاصُمُ
أَهۡلِ
ٱلنَّارِ
٦٤
居火狱者的争论是必然的。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

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