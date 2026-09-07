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Sad 38:62 وقالوا ما لنا لا نرى رجالا كنا نعدهم من الاشرار ٦٢

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وَقَالُواْ
مَا
لَنَا
لَا
نَرَىٰ
رِجَالٗا
كُنَّا
نَعُدُّهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَشۡرَارِ
٦٢
他们将说：有许多人，从前我们认为他们是恶人，现在怎么不见他们呢？
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

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