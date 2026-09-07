قَالُواْ
رَبَّنَا
مَن
قَدَّمَ
لَنَا
هَٰذَا
فَزِدۡهُ
عَذَابٗا
ضِعۡفٗا
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
٦١
他们将说：我们的主啊！谁把我们诱惑到这种境地，求你使谁在火狱中受加倍的刑罚。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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