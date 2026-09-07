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Sad 38:61 قالوا ربنا من قدم لنا هاذا فزده عذابا ضعفا في النار ٦١

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قَالُواْ
رَبَّنَا
مَن
قَدَّمَ
لَنَا
هَٰذَا
فَزِدۡهُ
عَذَابٗا
ضِعۡفٗا
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
٦١
他们将说：我们的主啊！谁把我们诱惑到这种境地，求你使谁在火狱中受加倍的刑罚。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

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