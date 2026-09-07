مُتَّكِـِٔينَ
فِيهَا
يَدۡعُونَ
فِيهَا
بِفَٰكِهَةٖ
كَثِيرَةٖ
وَشَرَابٖ
٥١
他们在园中，靠在床上；他们在园中叫人拿种种水果和饮料来。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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