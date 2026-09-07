قُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
مُنذِرٞۖ
وَمَا
مِنۡ
إِلَٰهٍ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٦٥
你说：我只是一个警告者。除独一至尊的真主外，绝无应受崇拜的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him and denied His Messenger: `I am a warner, I am not as you claim.'
وَمَا مِنْ إِلَـهٍ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْوَحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(and there is no God (worthy o…
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him…