مَا
كَانَ
لِيَ
مِنۡ
عِلۡمِۭ
بِٱلۡمَلَإِ
ٱلۡأَعۡلَىٰٓ
إِذۡ
يَخۡتَصِمُونَ
٦٩
当上界的众天神争论的时候，我不知道他们的情形。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him and denied His Messenger: `I am a warner, I am not as you claim.'
وَمَا مِنْ إِلَـهٍ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْوَحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(and there is no God (worthy o…
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him…