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Sad 38:69 ما كان لي من علم بالملا الاعلى اذ يختصمون ٦٩

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مَا
كَانَ
لِيَ
مِنۡ
عِلۡمِۭ
بِٱلۡمَلَإِ
ٱلۡأَعۡلَىٰٓ
إِذۡ
يَخۡتَصِمُونَ
٦٩
当上界的众天神争论的时候，我不知道他们的情形。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Message of the Messenger is a Great News

Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him and denied His Messenger: `I am a warner, I am not as you claim.'

وَمَا مِنْ إِلَـهٍ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْوَحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ

(and there is no God (worthy o

The Message of the Messenger is a Great News

Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him

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