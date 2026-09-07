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Sad 38:66 رب السماوات والارض وما بينهما العزيز الغفار ٦٦

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رَبُّ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡغَفَّٰرُ
٦٦
他是天地万物的主，他是万能的、至赦的。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Message of the Messenger is a Great News

Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him and denied His Messenger: `I am a warner, I am not as you claim.'

وَمَا مِنْ إِلَـهٍ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْوَحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ

(and there is no God (worthy o

The Message of the Messenger is a Great News

Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him

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