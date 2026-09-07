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Al-Qamar 54:32 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ٣٢

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وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٣٢
我确已使《古兰经》易于记诵，有接受劝告的人吗？
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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