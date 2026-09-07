登入
登入
选择语言

Al-Qamar 54:26 سيعلمون غدا من الكذاب الاشر ٢٦

529 · 27

سَيَعۡلَمُونَ
غَدٗا
مَّنِ
ٱلۡكَذَّابُ
ٱلۡأَشِرُ
٢٦
他们明日将知道谁是说谎者，谁是傲慢者。
继续阅读

阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
更多经注
Notes placeholders