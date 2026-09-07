أَءُلۡقِيَ
ٱلذِّكۡرُ
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنۢ
بَيۡنِنَا
بَلۡ
هُوَ
كَذَّابٌ
أَشِرٞ
٢٥
难道他在我们之间独自奉到启示吗？不然，他是说谎者，是傲慢者。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
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فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…