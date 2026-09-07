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Al-Qamar 54:25 االقي الذكر عليه من بيننا بل هو كذاب اشر ٢٥

529 · 27

أَءُلۡقِيَ
ٱلذِّكۡرُ
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنۢ
بَيۡنِنَا
بَلۡ
هُوَ
كَذَّابٌ
أَشِرٞ
٢٥
难道他在我们之间独自奉到启示吗？不然，他是说谎者，是傲慢者。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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