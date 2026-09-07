فَنَادَوۡاْ
صَاحِبَهُمۡ
فَتَعَاطَىٰ
فَعَقَرَ
٢٩
他们曾喊来他们的朋友，他就拿起剑来宰了母驼。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…