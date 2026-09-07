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Al-Qamar 54:27 انا مرسلو الناقة فتنة لهم فارتقبهم واصطبر ٢٧

529 · 27

إِنَّا
مُرۡسِلُواْ
ٱلنَّاقَةِ
فِتۡنَةٗ
لَّهُمۡ
فَٱرۡتَقِبۡهُمۡ
وَٱصۡطَبِرۡ
٢٧
我必定使母驼考验他们，故你应当期待他们，并应当坚忍，
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
更多经注
Notes placeholders