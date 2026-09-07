إِنَّا
مُرۡسِلُواْ
ٱلنَّاقَةِ
فِتۡنَةٗ
لَّهُمۡ
فَٱرۡتَقِبۡهُمۡ
وَٱصۡطَبِرۡ
٢٧
我必定使母驼考验他们，故你应当期待他们，并应当坚忍，
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…