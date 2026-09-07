Al-Mursalat 77:48 واذا قيل لهم اركعوا لا يركعون ٤٨
页 581 · 卷 29
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱرۡكَعُواْ
لَا
يَرۡكَعُونَ
٤٨
有人对他们说：你们当鞠躬。他们不肯鞠躬。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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