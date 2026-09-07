Al-Mursalat 77:46 كلوا وتمتعوا قليلا انكم مجرمون ٤٦
页 581 · 卷 29
كُلُواْ
وَتَمَتَّعُواْ
قَلِيلًا
إِنَّكُم
مُّجۡرِمُونَ
٤٦
你们暂时吃喝享受吧！你们确是犯罪的人。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
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