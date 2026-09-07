Al-Mursalat 77:47 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٤٧
页 581 · 卷 29
وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٤٧
在那日，伤哉否认真理的人们！
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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