Al-Mursalat 77:43 كلوا واشربوا هنييا بما كنتم تعملون ٤٣
页 581 · 卷 29
كُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
هَنِيٓـَٔۢا
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٤٣
将对他们说：你们曾经行善，故你们痛快地饮食吧！
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…