Al-Mursalat 77:44 انا كذالك نجزي المحسنين ٤٤
页 581 · 卷 29
إِنَّا
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٤٤
我必定这样报酬行善的人们。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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