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Taha 20:124 ومن اعرض عن ذكري فان له معيشة ضنكا ونحشره يوم القيامة اعمى ١٢٤

320 · 16

وَمَنۡ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَن
ذِكۡرِي
فَإِنَّ
لَهُۥ
مَعِيشَةٗ
ضَنكٗا
وَنَحۡشُرُهُۥ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
أَعۡمَىٰ
١٢٤
谁违背我的教诲，谁必过窘迫的生活，复活日我使他在盲目的情况下被集合。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

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