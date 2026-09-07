فَأَكَلَا
مِنۡهَا
فَبَدَتۡ
لَهُمَا
سَوۡءَٰتُهُمَا
وَطَفِقَا
يَخۡصِفَانِ
عَلَيۡهِمَا
مِن
وَرَقِ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۚ
وَعَصَىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
رَبَّهُۥ
فَغَوَىٰ
١٢١
他俩就吃了那棵树的果实，他俩的阴部就对他俩显露了，他俩就以园里的树叶遮蔽身体。阿丹违背了他们的主，因而迷误了。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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