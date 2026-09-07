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Taha 20:121 فاكلا منها فبدت لهما سواتهما وطفقا يخصفان عليهما من ورق الجنة وعصى ادم ربه فغوى ١٢١

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فَأَكَلَا
مِنۡهَا
فَبَدَتۡ
لَهُمَا
سَوۡءَٰتُهُمَا
وَطَفِقَا
يَخۡصِفَانِ
عَلَيۡهِمَا
مِن
وَرَقِ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۚ
وَعَصَىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
رَبَّهُۥ
فَغَوَىٰ
١٢١
他俩就吃了那棵树的果实，他俩的阴部就对他俩显露了，他俩就以园里的树叶遮蔽身体。阿丹违背了他们的主，因而迷误了。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg

更多经注
Notes placeholders