قَالَ
ٱهۡبِطَا
مِنۡهَا
جَمِيعَۢاۖ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
فَإِمَّا
يَأۡتِيَنَّكُم
مِّنِّي
هُدٗى
فَمَنِ
ٱتَّبَعَ
هُدَايَ
فَلَا
يَضِلُّ
وَلَا
يَشۡقَىٰ
١٢٣
他说：你俩都从乐园降下去！你们将互相仇视。如果正道从我降临你们，那末，谁遵循我的正道，谁不会迷误，也不会倒霉；
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…