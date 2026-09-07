فَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
عَدُوّٞ
لَّكَ
وَلِزَوۡجِكَ
فَلَا
يُخۡرِجَنَّكُمَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِ
فَتَشۡقَىٰٓ
١١٧
我说：阿丹啊！这确是你的仇敌，也确是你的妻子的仇敌， 绝不要让他把你俩逐出乐园，以免你们辛苦。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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