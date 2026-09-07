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Taha 20:120 فوسوس اليه الشيطان قال يا ادم هل ادلك على شجرة الخلد وملك لا يبلى ١٢٠

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فَوَسۡوَسَ
إِلَيۡهِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكَ
عَلَىٰ
شَجَرَةِ
ٱلۡخُلۡدِ
وَمُلۡكٖ
لَّا
يَبۡلَىٰ
١٢٠
嗣后，恶魔诱惑他说：阿丹啊！我指示你长生树，和不朽园好吗？
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg

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Notes placeholders