فَوَسۡوَسَ
إِلَيۡهِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكَ
عَلَىٰ
شَجَرَةِ
ٱلۡخُلۡدِ
وَمُلۡكٖ
لَّا
يَبۡلَىٰ
١٢٠
嗣后，恶魔诱惑他说：阿丹啊！我指示你长生树，和不朽园好吗？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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