Yusuf 12:28 فلما راى قميصه قد من دبر قال انه من كيدكن ان كيدكن عظيم ٢٨
فَلَمَّا
رَءَا
قَمِيصَهُۥ
قُدَّ
مِن
دُبُرٖ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
مِن
كَيۡدِكُنَّۖ
إِنَّ
كَيۡدَكُنَّ
عَظِيمٞ
٢٨
So when her husband saw that Joseph’s shirt was torn from the back, he said ˹to her˺, “This must be ˹an example˺ of the cunning of you ˹women˺! Indeed, your cunning is so shrewd!
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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