Yusuf 12:27 وان كان قميصه قد من دبر فكذبت وهو من الصادقين ٢٧
وَإِن
كَانَ
قَمِيصُهُۥ
قُدَّ
مِن
دُبُرٖ
فَكَذَبَتۡ
وَهُوَ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
٢٧
But if it is torn from the back, then she has lied and he is truthful.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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