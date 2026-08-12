Yusuf 12:25 واستبقا الباب وقدت قميصه من دبر والفيا سيدها لدى الباب قالت ما جزاء من اراد باهلك سوءا الا ان يسجن او عذاب اليم ٢٥
وَٱسۡتَبَقَا
ٱلۡبَابَ
وَقَدَّتۡ
قَمِيصَهُۥ
مِن
دُبُرٖ
وَأَلۡفَيَا
سَيِّدَهَا
لَدَا
ٱلۡبَابِۚ
قَالَتۡ
مَا
جَزَآءُ
مَنۡ
أَرَادَ
بِأَهۡلِكَ
سُوٓءًا
إِلَّآ
أَن
يُسۡجَنَ
أَوۡ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
٢٥
They raced for the door and she tore his shirt from the back, only to find her husband at the door. She cried, “What is the penalty for someone who tried to violate your wife, except imprisonment or a painful punishment?”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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