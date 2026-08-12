Yusuf 12:26 قال هي راودتني عن نفسي وشهد شاهد من اهلها ان كان قميصه قد من قبل فصدقت وهو من الكاذبين ٢٦
قَالَ
هِيَ
رَٰوَدَتۡنِي
عَن
نَّفۡسِيۚ
وَشَهِدَ
شَاهِدٞ
مِّنۡ
أَهۡلِهَآ
إِن
كَانَ
قَمِيصُهُۥ
قُدَّ
مِن
قُبُلٖ
فَصَدَقَتۡ
وَهُوَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰذِبِينَ
٢٦
Joseph responded, “It was she who tried to seduce me.” And a witness from her own family testified: “If his shirt is torn from the front, then she has told the truth and he is a liar.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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