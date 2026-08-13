Yusuf 12:91 قالوا تالله لقد اثرك الله علينا وان كنا لخاطيين ٩١
Trang 246 · Juz 13
قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
لَقَدۡ
ءَاثَرَكَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِن
كُنَّا
لَخَٰطِـِٔينَ
٩١
(Các anh của Yusuf) nói: “Xin thề với Allah, chắc chắn em đã được Allah đối đãi tốt hơn các anh, quả thật, trước đây các anh là những người sai trái.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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