Yusuf 12:89 قال هل علمتم ما فعلتم بيوسف واخيه اذ انتم جاهلون ٨٩
Trang 246 · Juz 13
قَالَ
هَلۡ
عَلِمۡتُم
مَّا
فَعَلۡتُم
بِيُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
إِذۡ
أَنتُمۡ
جَٰهِلُونَ
٨٩
(Yusuf) nói: “Các ngươi còn nhớ mình đã từng làm gì với Yusuf và người em của nó trong lúc các ngươi nông nổi không?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them
Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and shortages in food they suffered from in the aftermath of the drought that struck them, and he remembered his father's grief for losing his two children,…
Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them
Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and sh…