Yusuf 12:84 وتولى عنهم وقال يا اسفى على يوسف وابيضت عيناه من الحزن فهو كظيم ٨٤
Trang 245 · Juz 13
وَتَوَلَّىٰ
عَنۡهُمۡ
وَقَالَ
يَٰٓأَسَفَىٰ
عَلَىٰ
يُوسُفَ
وَٱبۡيَضَّتۡ
عَيۡنَاهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحُزۡنِ
فَهُوَ
كَظِيمٞ
٨٤
Rồi (Ya’qub) quay lưng về phía họ và nói: “Thật tội cho Yusuf!” Đôi mắt của Y đã biến thành màu trắng đục (do đã khóc quá nhiều) vì đau buồn, và Y đã cố kìm nén nỗi đau.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News
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