Yusuf 12:46 يوسف ايها الصديق افتنا في سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات لعلي ارجع الى الناس لعلهم يعلمون ٤٦
يُوسُفُ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلصِّدِّيقُ
أَفۡتِنَا
فِي
سَبۡعِ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعِ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖ
لَّعَلِّيٓ
أَرۡجِعُ
إِلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٦
(Đến gặp Yusuf, y nói): “Hỡi người bạn chân thật, mong anh hãy giải thích cho tôi biết về (ý nghĩa của giấc mơ): bảy con bò béo tròn bị bảy con bò gầy nhom ăn thịt và bảy bông lúa xanh tươi cùng với bảy bông lúa khô héo. Có lẽ sau khi tôi trở về (kể lại) cho mọi người nghe, họ sẽ biết đến anh.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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