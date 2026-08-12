Yusuf 12:44 قالوا اضغاث احلام وما نحن بتاويل الاحلام بعالمين ٤٤
قَالُوٓاْ
أَضۡغَٰثُ
أَحۡلَٰمٖۖ
وَمَا
نَحۡنُ
بِتَأۡوِيلِ
ٱلۡأَحۡلَٰمِ
بِعَٰلِمِينَ
٤٤
Họ nói: “(Đó chỉ là) một sự hỗn độn của những giấc mơ (không đúng sự thật) và chúng thần không biết giải mã (cho những giấc mơ hỗn độn như vậy).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Dream of the King of Egypt
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