Yusuf 12:43 وقال الملك اني ارى سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات يا ايها الملا افتوني في روياي ان كنتم للرويا تعبرون ٤٣
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰ
سَبۡعَ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعَ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖۖ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
أَفۡتُونِي
فِي
رُءۡيَٰيَ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
لِلرُّءۡيَا
تَعۡبُرُونَ
٤٣
And ˹one day˺ the King1 said, “I dreamt of seven fat cows eaten up by seven skinny ones; and seven green ears of grain and ˹seven˺ others dry. O chiefs! Tell me the meaning of my dream if you can interpret dreams.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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