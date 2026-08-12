Yusuf 12:42 وقال للذي ظن انه ناج منهما اذكرني عند ربك فانساه الشيطان ذكر ربه فلبث في السجن بضع سنين ٤٢
وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِي
ظَنَّ
أَنَّهُۥ
نَاجٖ
مِّنۡهُمَا
ٱذۡكُرۡنِي
عِندَ
رَبِّكَ
فَأَنسَىٰهُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ذِكۡرَ
رَبِّهِۦ
فَلَبِثَ
فِي
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
بِضۡعَ
سِنِينَ
٤٢
(Yusuf) nói với người mà Y nghĩ anh ta sẽ được sống trong hai người bạn tù: “Anh hãy nhắc đến tôi trước chủ nhân của anh.” Tuy nhiên, Shaytan đã khiến cho người bạn tù đó quên mất việc nhắc (đến Yusuf) trước chủ nhân của mình. Vì vậy, Yusuf phải ở lại trong tù thêm vài năm.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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