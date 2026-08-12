Yusuf 12:34 فاستجاب له ربه فصرف عنه كيدهن انه هو السميع العليم ٣٤
فَٱسۡتَجَابَ
لَهُۥ
رَبُّهُۥ
فَصَرَفَ
عَنۡهُ
كَيۡدَهُنَّۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٣٤
Vì vậy, Thượng Đế của Y đã đáp lại (lời cầu khẩn của) Y. Ngài đã giải thoát Y khỏi âm mưu của các nữ kia. Quả thật, Ngài là Đấng Hằng Nghe, Đấng Hằng Biết.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…