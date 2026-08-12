Yusuf 12:33 قال رب السجن احب الي مما يدعونني اليه والا تصرف عني كيدهن اصب اليهن واكن من الجاهلين ٣٣
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱلسِّجۡنُ
أَحَبُّ
إِلَيَّ
مِمَّا
يَدۡعُونَنِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِۖ
وَإِلَّا
تَصۡرِفۡ
عَنِّي
كَيۡدَهُنَّ
أَصۡبُ
إِلَيۡهِنَّ
وَأَكُن
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٣٣
(Yusuf) nói: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi, chốn lao tù đối với bề tôi còn yêu thích hơn điều mà họ mời gọi bề tôi đến với nó. Nếu Ngài không giải cứu bề tôi khỏi âm mưu của những người phụ nữ kia, bề tôi có thể sẽ động lòng với họ và (lúc đó) bề tôi sẽ trở thành một kẻ ngu muội.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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