Taha 20:51 قال فما بال القرون الاولى ٥١
Trang 314 · Juz 16
قَالَ
فَمَا
بَالُ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
٥١
(Pha-ra-ông) bảo: “Thế đối với những người (phủ nhận) thuộc thế hệ trước thì sao?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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